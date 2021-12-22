A-24-year old unemployed man, Kyei Boadu, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Asamakese Circuit Court for defiling a 15-year-old girl and stealing a baby at Akyem-Asuom.

The court, presided over by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams, said he was to serve in hard labour.

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Appietu Appiah, the complainant, Martha Safoa is the mother of the victim who lived at Asuom while the convict, popularly called Kobby, also lived in the same town.

The prosecutor said in November 2019, the complainant detected some suspicious relationship between her daughter and the convict.

According to him, this was after she had warned the convict to stay away from her daughter.

In that same month, according to the prosecutor, the convict lured the victim to his room at Beposo-Asuom and had countless sex with her.

The victim, according to him, became pregnant and dropped out of school.

The prosecutor said the victim in November 2021 was delivered of a baby girl at the Asuom Health Center but the convict failed to cater for her bills and later sneaked into the victim’s house while her mother was not at home and took away the three weeks old baby to an unknown location.

He was arrested after they reported the case to the police.

The prosecutor explained that he admitted defiling the victim and was later arraigned for prosecution.