A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary hopeful for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said the constituency is now popular all because of him.

To him, the constituency has become a household name because of his popularity and therefore it is important that he is given another chance to ensure that the constituency goes far.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted the incumbent MP, Elvis Morris Donkor, has nothing special to offer the people and his days are numbered.

“Morris’ name is not a household name and he is not capable to project the constituency. The performance of the NDC in 2020 was massive and so I am sure it will be a done deal for me. There are many advantages delegates in the constituency know I have.

“I was very popular when I contested and therefore there was no need to go back for a new face because he has not done anything meaningful in the constituency,” he said.

Speaking on developmental works, he said the incumbent MP has failed to project the constituency though the constituency deserves far better than the obscurity.

The spokesperson to former President John Mahama said he is ready to provide that when elected as he has already built links and relationships, a quality he said his contenders lack.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu in 2020 was given the mandate to represent the NDC as a parliamentary candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency of the Central Region.

He polled 360 votes to beat seven other aspirants in the NDC primary.

His close contender, who was highly tipped to win, Dr Nana Ama Brown Klutse, polled 327 votes.

He, however, lost to the incumbent MP, Elvis Morris Donkor in the 2020 general election.

He is optimistic the grounds are now more fertile with the grassroots in support of his comeback, hence he is positive he will win the next election.