Fans of Wizkid are gradually losing patience with their superstar as he postpones his much-anticipated concerts again.

Originally scheduled to start on March 3, the tour has been rescheduled for the fall season between September and December 2023.

The 20-cities tour is in line with promotion for his latest studio album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

In the official statement he posted on his social media handles, he blamed “unforeseen logistical circumstances” for the suspension.

“All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information,” the statement read.

This makes him the first African artiste to cancel shows in the USA.

The tour would have kicked off in Houston’s Toyota Center and spread across several North American cities including Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco among others.

The staggering pace of More Love, Less Ego from it’s release to tour has not impressed music lovers and fans of the Grammy-nominated artiste.

Wizkid first canceled the release to commiserate with Davido when he lost his son, Ifeanyi, and he has now postponed it’s tour over what netizens have argued is low sale of tickets.

