President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah ‘Parker’, has confirmed that the club will appoint a new head coach ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow Mauve will participate in Africa after emerging as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Adotey, who replaced Umar Rabbi midway through the season, led the team to their historic triumph.

However, ahead of their campaign in Africa in the 2023/24 season, Mr Armah, speaking in an interview, confirmed that Evans Adotey will be maintained as the technical director of the club but a licensed A coach will be appointed.

He added that the appointment will be done based on Adotey’s recommendation.

“Evans Adotey is the Technical Director of the club and he will be maintained but we will take any decision based on his recommendation because CAF demand that we appoint a Licensed A coach so if he recommends that we should appoint an expatriate coach, we will do that because we need quality to help us achieve our target in Africa,” Moses Armah ‘Parker’ told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Medeama were crowned champions of the season following their 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday.

