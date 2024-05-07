President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged 18-year-olds in Ghana to register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He said those aspiring to vote in the upcoming December elections must ensure they register.

Addressing a gathering at a rally in Dobro, following a visit to Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo said his only hope is to see Dr. Bawumia elected President in the December general elections.

“This is our election year, and we have the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work, since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes,” he stated.

“…I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia” the President added.



The Electoral Commission has started a nationwide limited registration exercise for persons who turned eighteen.

The exercise began today, May 7 and is expected to end on May 20.

ALSO READ: