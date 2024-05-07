The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has trained and deployed 195 observers for the voter registration exercise as the Electoral Commission (EC) starts today, May 7.

The observers will be stationed in 146 randomly selected districts to monitor the exercise ending on May 27.

They include 25 Regional Coordinators, 84 stationary and 86 mobile observers.

These were contained in a statement issued by the National Coordinator for CODEO, Albert Kofi Arhin.

The statement assured professional conduct at the registration centres and the delivery of quality reports to CODEO’s data centre throughout the registration period.

“CODEO’s observation of the 2024 BVR is in line with its objective to promote transparency, public confidence and trust in the electoral process. The observation of the BVR exercise is the first of the Coalition’s elections support activities planned towards the 2024 general elections,” the statement read.

The statement noted observation reports would be periodically shared with the public during the exercise.

“The observation of the 2024 Biometric Voter Registration exercise is jointly supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) through funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Consortium for Elections and Political Processes Strengthening (CEPPS) mechanism,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Coalition has urged all eligible voters, especially first-time voters to participate in the exercise to vote in the 2024 general elections.

“The Coalition appeals to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, with a special emphasis on political party leaders and supporters, to abide by the rules and stated procedures governing the conduct of the registration exercise and avoid any acts and expressions that may undermine the peacefulness and credibility of the registration exercise.

“The Coalition also entreats all stakeholders to employ lawful and non-violent avenues to seek resolution for any complaints that may arise during the exercise,” it added.

ALSO READ: