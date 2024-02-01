The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has asked the Electoral Commission to release the timetable for the December 2024 elections.

The National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have similarly expressed concern that the roadmap to the general elections should have been released by now to enhance good planning by stakeholders.

According to the National Coordinator of CODEO, Albert Arhin, once this is done, the EC can attempt to convince the political parties and other stakeholders that it is ready for the December polls.

This, he said, would imply that the body could be adequately prepared for the election assuming it was to be held in November as the EC seeks to promote.

Speaking on TopStory on JoyFM on January 31, he said, “The only thing that I consider and which the EC should look at seriously is to be able to come out. The timetable for the 2024 election has not come out, and I believe that is the reason why a lot of the smaller parties and the bigger opposition party are dragging their feet.

“By now, that calendar should have been out to convince everybody that they really mean business and that whatever fear is from the opposition is nonexistent.”

His comments follow concerns by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties that the EC cannot deliver on the proposed November 7 date should it be accepted by Parliament.

On the back of this, he stressed that the only way all parties will settle and agree with the proposed change of date is if the EC provides clarity on its electoral plans.

“I will appeal to them that they should come out now and immediately with the timetable and convince everybody that they will be able to deliver.

“The NDC is saying that why did they not do it around 2017, 2018, 2019 thereabouts when they had time and there was no rush and nothing being done at that time,” he added.

Meanwhile, he stated that during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, all parties agreed that the EC should begin the process.

“Some parties in the room[IPAC meeting] were saying that whether it is going to be used for 2024 or not, that thing should be started. The ball should start rolling so that whether we are able to finish or not able to finish, at least by 2028, they should be able to use it,” he added.

