Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have addressed rumours saying they deliberately snubbed Kwabena Kwabena in this year’s nominations.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Showtyme with Andy Dosty over the weekend, the Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse Productions, Robert Klah, said the board decided to nominate Kwabena Kwabena’s works in the year’s calendar, but he declined.

He explained that, per the board’s decision, artistes who are nominated are expected to give their consent otherwise they cannot be added to the nomination’s list.

After approaching Kwabena Kwabena, Mr Klah said his team didn’t want to be part of the scheme.

“He didn’t give us his consent to nominate him. When you do the research on the songs that are doing well you will see them. Before the board does the final list, if the song doesn’t come through, we add it, but we need feedback.

“We didn’t get the green light from him [Kwabena Kwabena]. We gave the list to the board aymid all feedbacks for the final list,” he disclosed.

When asked why VGMA nominated Kwabena Kwabena on a song he was featured, Mr Klah said: “It was about artistic works which are not just for him, he left that. He is on a collaboration with Episode, we can’t sop that,” he said.

