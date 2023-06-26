In a glamorous display, singer Kuami Eugene graced the red carpet at the prestigious BET Awards 2023 which was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Lynx signee turned heads as he stepped onto the red carpet, drenched in elegance and charm.

Donning a white shirt paired with a brown tie, he added a touch of sophistication with a stylish leather jacket and matching trousers.

The combination of his impeccable fashion sense and undeniable charisma made him stand out amongst the crowd – which equally sparked conversations on social media.

As the event unfolded, Nigerian superstar Davido electrified the audience with his captivating performance, igniting the stage with his infectious energy and chart-topping hit, Unavailable.

The crowd couldn’t help but move to the rhythm of his music, making it a night to remember.

The night also saw the recognition of remarkable artistes and collaborations. Burna Boy, the afrofusion maestro from Nigeria, proudly walked away with the highly coveted Best International Act award for the fourth time. His groundbreaking talent and impactful music coupled with his global performances and tours, have cemented his position as a true global icon.

Another artiste who captured the attention of the industry was Tems, who soared to success with her mesmerizing vocals and unique sound. Her collaboration with renowned artistes Drake and Future on the hit track ‘Wait For U’ earned her the well-deserved accolade for Best Collaboration.

Camidoh, the talented Ghanaian singer, narrowly missed out on the Best New International Act award. it was Cameroonian-American singer Labianca Fonji who claimed the coveted title.

Fonji’s distinctive blend of cultural influences and captivating melodies propelled her to this momentous victory, signalling the rise of yet another rising star in the international music scene.

The BET Awards 2023 served as a platform to celebrate the diversity, talent, and innovation within the global music industry.

