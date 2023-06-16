In his quest to make the National Democratic Congress (NDC) more popular and embed the name Gyakye Quayson into the minds of the people, John Dumelo has made his presence felt at Assin North.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogun constituency travelled to Assin North to support deposed Gyakye Quason in the upcoming bye-election.

Ahead of the decider, the NDC has organised a campaign in the quest to maintain the Assin North Parliamentary seat against top contender Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party.

In view of this, Mr Dumelo launched a door-to-door campaign and also visited schools, markets and centres preaching the message of the NDC.

Mr Dumelo toured the constituency riding a motorbike with the party’s flag hoisted in the bike’s seat.

Goodmorning From Assin 😁 pic.twitter.com/iBz46r2JDt — Farmer John (@johndumelo) June 16, 2023

His gesture has attracted laugher on social media with a few appreciating his efforts to make the NDC attractive for all.

Meanwhile, the Assin North election is expected to come off later this June.

