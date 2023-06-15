On the heels of his incredible debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, and his crowning as Artiste of the Year at the 25th Vodafone Ghana Music Award, Black Sherif has brought forth yet another piece of stunning work.

This time, the critically acclaimed musician wows fans with the much-anticipated visuals to ‘Oil in My Head’.

Directed by Babs Direction, the video showcases the young artiste’s exploration of heavenly exaltation and a fortified winning mindset.

The visuals are expertly crafted, providing a cinematic experience that traces his journey to the top, highlighting his impeccable sense of style and grandeur.

Watch the video here: