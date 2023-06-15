Talented artiste, Kuami Eugene, has sent a subtle reply to legendary Amakye Dede for recanting his stance of him being the new Messiah of the Highlife genre.

In a recent media discussion, Amakye Dede revisited the 2019 event which happened on the night of the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, indicating that crowning Kuami Eugene did not come from his own accord.

Netizens at that time saw the gesture to be a classical case of brotherhood support, but Amakye Dede has revealed it was all a well orchestrated conspiracy.

“Though I did that, it was not my will to do so. They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene. I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it,” he revealed.

He was, however, tight-lipped on the persons behind the schemed agenda.

The comments has stirred social media debates on the length artistes would go to stay relevant in the industry.

In reaction, Kuami Eugene who has been on a hiatus since last month has returned to social media with a video intended to cement his position as the King of Highlife as he was crowned.

The video was of another legend, Daddy Lumba blessing him and reiterating his undeniable contribution to the musical space.

In a rather twist of fate, Daddy Lumba, in the video, used the same words Amakye Dede vocalized during the crowning incident.

They both agree that Kuami Eugene is the face of the new school and the only artiste dimmed fit to take over from the legends.

Kuami Eugene, by sharing the latest video, is subtly responding to Amakye Dede that he may have recanted his words, but other legends still hold the view he is the best of the best.

