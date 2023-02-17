Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed he used to sell maize with his father at the Kaneshie market.

Gyan, who started his career at Liberty Professionals, is one of the best players to have ever played for the national team.

Speaking in an interview, the 36-year-old said his parents were neither poor too and were able to cater for him and his siblings.

“I was with Charles Mensah [Shatta Wale] at Seven Great and they opened a new one, the one at Dansoman, so that was where Shatta went. The rich people went there,” Gyan told TV3.

“Nah, my parents did well to cater for my education, we were not that rich. I won’t be a hypocrite to motivate people that we were poor.

“When you talk about poor people, they are those in the village who don’t have but my parents were able to cater for me. My mother was a headmistress and my father was a businessman, he sold maize at the Kaneshie market.”

He further stated: “From school, I used to go sit down at the Kaneshie market and sell. Sometimes when I’m around that place driving when I get down people will think Asamoah Gyan came from the sky but they didn’t know I was there selling maize.

“I didn’t sell the maize but my dad goes to Nkoranza and they bring them in a sack to sell to the Kenkey sellers. Sometimes we don’t use the Kaneshie footbridge, we jump the fence to pick a car to Mallam but people don’t believe it,” he added.

Gyan joined Serie A club Udinese in 2003 from Liberty.

The veteran striker went on to play for Stade Rennes, Sunderland and Al Ain and returned to the Ghana Premier League to play for Legon Cities in 2020.

Gyan is currently without a club but maintains that he isn’t retired yet but remains the country’s top goal scorer with 51 goals having featured at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa and in Brazil.

He also featured at the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] for the past two decades.