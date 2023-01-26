Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has recounted how footballer, Asamoah Gyan, paid for his surgery seven years ago.

The kind act, according to him, is one he appreciates a lot and will forever remain grateful to the former Black Stars captain.

The musician had to undergo surgery after an accident which took the life of his twin sibling off the Accra Tema Motorway in 2003.

He was rendered disabled throughout until he went in for a successful surgery in Germany in 2016, few months after the death of his mum.

But to him, this wouldn’t have been possible but for the benevolence of Asamoah Gyan.

Taking to Twitter to acknowledge Mr Gyan, the musician disclosed January 26 was the exact day.

Gyan, who cannot believe how fast the years have gone, in reaction stated he was happy to have been part of the process.

ALSO READ:

I should’ve died in 2003 – Stonebwoy reveals as he celebrates birthday

He added he did it all from the heart, a kind word which has attracted prayers and goodwill messages from followers who have chanced on the post.

Below is the post: