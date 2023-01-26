An Accra Circuit Court has threatened to strike out the criminal charges against founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Koranteng, aka Nana Agradaa, if the prosecution fails to file its trial documents by February 28, 2023.

This was after the court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, observed that the prosecution was yet to file any disclosures since the court ordered it to do so on October 14, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, who held brief for the substantive prosecutor, DSP Sylvester Asare, told the court that the prosecution was on the verge of changing the charge sheet in the matter.

The trial judge said she has been meaning to strike out the case but was minded to adjourn the case to February 28, 2023.

Agradaa is before the court charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretences and another count of charlatanic advertisement after she allegedly took money from her victims in the name of doubling the money for them but failed to do so.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was initially remanded into police custody but later granted a bail of GH¢100,000 by the court.

Court documents indicate that preliminary investigations into the allegations made against Agradaa has established that on October 5, 2022, she advertised on Today’s TV and other social media platforms that she is capable of doubling money.

“Investigations also established that accused through the said charlatanic adverts on social media, invited members of the public including complainants to attend all-night service at her church – Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija on October 7, 2022, to have their monies doubled. Complainants and other members of the public came from far and near to attend the said all-night service,” the prosecution’s facts said.

The facts say Agradaa during the all-night service successfully demanded and received huge sums of monies from some members of the public who attended the said all-night service, including the complainants in the matter, but failed to double it for them.

Agradaa during investigations following her arrest is said to have admitted the allegations made against her by the complainants.

Further investigations established that she carried out the charlatanic advert and subsequent collection of money with the assistance of others, and the police are making efforts to arrest them to assist in investigations.