We’re barely in the New Year and some artistes have earned some achievements.

Ghanaian musician Camidoh has hit 100+ million streams on the music streaming platform Boomplay.

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker is the fourth musician to reach that milestone after Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale.

After releasing a remix of his original ‘Sugarcane’ track which featured Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo, the song went global.

In a tweet posted by Boomplay, they congratulated the ‘For My Lover’ crooner for the great achievement.

“It’s a 100 milli Boomba! Congratulations to the TopBoy @Camidoh on joining the Boomplay Golden Club with 100M+ streams!”

He will enjoy online and offline promotional support across Boom play’s operational markets as well as prioritization for his upcoming releases.

ALSO READ:

Why I feel pressured in my career – Camidoh

Black Sherif was the first Ghanaian to reach the 100M streams milestone on the steaming platform.

Some other artistes on the Boomplay Golden Club include Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Davido, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Simi, Kizz Daniel, Rema, Lucky Dube, Nathaniel Bassey, Fireboy, Joe Boy, Omah Lay, and many others.