“Fear women”. This is Nigerian singer Portable’s free advice to his fellow men after he caught his second wife cheating red-handed.

The Zazuu crooner, in series of posts he made on his social media platforms, indicated that he found out his second wife is double dating, even worse, with her own male bestfriend.

This has left Portable heartbroken as he reveals they were making preparations for their white wedding.

In one of the posts, he accused his second wife of making lofty promises to her bestie-lover, including plans of eloping with him.

Portable shared a screenshot of her Whatsapp messages where she denied ever loving the singer or wanting to give birth to his child. She revealed she would have aborted their baby, but her pastor urged her not to.

A heartbroken Portable went on a long rant, while tagging his second wife as ungrateful.

“Man put you for house you still dey promise another man. Wahala Wahala Wahala you never ready to marry. You dey double date and you still dey plan wedding. I respect women but fear who no dey fear women. A single mother can not raise up a responsible child with fake life[SIC],” he wrote.

Portable tied the knot with his second wife in a traditional ceremony after she welcomed their son.

It is reported the duo met at a party and started an amorous relationship despite the famous singer being a married man.