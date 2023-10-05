UK-based Ghanaian pastor and gospel musician, Dr Sonnie Badu says he is unperturbed if he is sabotaged by Ghanaian media, fellow gospel musicians, and DJs.

He made this declaration in an interview with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz on Thursday on Hitz FM.

When asked whether he still feels side-lined by Ghanaian gospel musicians, DJs and the media, he took a deep breath and said, “I don’t care anymore, ɛnfa meho,” repeating the same remark in Twi language.

This comes after the gospel musician accused some unknown persons of creating a group on WhatsApp to insult him.

He also alleged that, some gospel musicians went to the extent of conniving with some DJs to ensure his songs were not played on the radio.

According to him, he had been honoured after all he had done with the help of God for African gospel music.

These accusations were made under a Facebook post by Brian Amoateng in 2020.

The post read: “Ghanaian gospel musicians are so so gifted. What is limiting them? (just thinking) #PastorBrian.”

Sonnie Badu’s comments followed: “Lack of respect for those who have gone ahead of them.”

The ‘Enojare’ singer added that gospel musicians in Ghana act as though they are together whenever they are in public.

“And they pretend they are united in public, but in their closet, they are against each other.”

Three years down the line, Sonnie Badu said that he is putting all of that behind him now. “We are here, and we will make it happen,” he concluded.

