The Easter festivities at Kwahu this year have witnessed an unprecedented level of security, with both police and military personnel deployed atop the mountain.

The occasion has become a focal point for political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to kick start their 2024 election campaigns.

Members of the NPP have been active in various towns, including Obomeng and Atibie, donning party paraphernalia and organizing walks in support of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.

Meanwhile, in response to the increased political activity, security personnel have been stationed at strategic points since Thursday, ensuring their visible presence in the area.

Their professionalism has been evident as they assist revelers and manage traffic flow, contributing to a smoother experience for visitors to Kwahu.

While the NPP’s presence has been dominant, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have announced their presence.

Though fewer compared to their NPP counterparts, speculation suggests that their numbers may swell in the coming hours, particularly with the anticipated arrival of former President John Dramani Mahama.

As Kwahu becomes a focal point for both festive celebrations and political activities, the tight security measures underscore the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all attendees during this period.

