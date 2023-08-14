Reggae and Dancehall sensation Samini has ignited a wave of excitement and warm sentiments among fans as he shared a heartwarming video featuring himself and his mother, Theresa Nusala.

The video has touched the hearts of many as it captured a precious moment between the artiste and his beloved mother.

Affectionately known as Mama Theresa, the 72-year-old mother of Samini was in the midst of her frying activities when she received a surprise visit from her son.

As they spent quality time together, Mama Theresa welcomed her son with a calabash of pito and some snacks.

The video not only highlights the strong bond between Samini and his mother but also offers a glimpse into their everyday lives and the cherished moments they share.

The heartwarming exchange captured in the video has resonated with fans, evoking admiration for Samini’s genuine connection with his family.

Watch video below: