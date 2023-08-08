The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will not be able hold its general elections on August 8, 2023 as scheduled.

This is as a result of an interlocutory injunction that has been placed on the exercise by an Accra High Court.

In a writ of summons dated August 7, 2023, the Plaintiffs, Doe Kwablah Seyram Nyamedi and and Frederick Van Dyck, members of the union, state that the elections cannot be held because accounts have not been rendered for the past years.

The writ also mentions the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), former MUSIGA President Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour as Defendants.

The third defendant is the Electoral Commission of Ghana, which has been tasked to organise the elections.

Peter Marfo, the Election Committee Chairman for MUSIGA, told myjoyonline.com that he had been informed by the Electoral Commission that they could not conduct the elections due to injunction from the court.

This would be the fifth time the elections have been postponed after the expiration of Obour’s tenure in 2019.

See writ of summons below: