The Electoral Commission (EC) will from today, May 7 begin the voter registration exercise ahead of the 2024 election.

The registration is a 27-day exercise expected to end on May 27 at all 268 district offices.

The registration exercise is to afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register.

At a press briefing on Monday, the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa said in collaboration with political parties, they have selected 785 electoral areas where the registration will take place.

According to her, the Commission also intends to conduct the registration in 25 public university campuses to allow students who reside on those campuses to be included in the register.

She added that they expect to register 623,000 Ghanaians by the end of the exercise.

ALSO READ: