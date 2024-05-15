President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has hit hard at the Electoral Commission (EC) for denying any role in the disenfranchisement of the people of Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi and Lipke (SALL) during the 2020 parliamentary elections.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, the Electoral Commission needs to accept responsibility and apologise to the SALL residents instead of defending its action.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Election Brief, the IMANI President accused the EC of being insensitive to the fact that the newly created Guan constituency has no representative in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

“I don’t even understand them. You are in the middle of organising a limited voter registration exercise, you are having problems and we don’t even want to talk about that because people will think we are always on your neck; and you are making mistakes everyday and night, changing figures.

“Even this statement they issued against me, they changed it this midnight. They sent messages to journalists saying they have corrected a particular error when in actual fact the final product is even worse than the original content. What is this?

“… and you come and tell people that you were not the ones who disenfranchised SALL, it was my great-great-grand fathers who have died already who actually came and disenfranchised them,” he retorted.

The comment follows an ongoing banter between IMANI Africa and the Electoral Commission after the former accused the latter of disenfranchising the residents of SALL.

But the EC in a statement on Wednesday, May 15, described Franklin Cudjoe’s allegations as false and urged the public to disregard them.

It also clarified that at no point did it disenfranchise the people in the newly created Guan Constituency, pointing to processes started by other state institutions.

This led to a counter statement from Mr. Cudjoe in which he accused the EC of being brazenly dishonest.

Reiterating this stance on Election Brief, he stressed that he is surprised the EC issued a statement denying that it disenfranchised the people of SALL.