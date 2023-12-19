Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has implored the management of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to sack Chris Hughton based solely on recent results.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United manager has come under massive pressure after Ghana’s shaky start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last month.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium before losing 1-0 to Comoros at Moroni in their second Group I game.

Despite the calls for Hughton’s sack, Akonnor believes the Irish-born gaffer needs some time to rebuild the team into a formidable side.

According to Akonnor, the management of the Black Stars must be patient with the coach because Chris Hughton inherited a team that was not performing at its peak and required more time to turn things around.

“I urge management to be patient, sometimes I can understand their emotions and how they feel but it’s always not about the result,” the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach told Graphic Sports.

“If the team has gone down for some time, it means that what we are doing we need to be patient and give him a bit of time,” he added.

Chris Hughton, who is on a 21-month contract is expected to lead the Black Stars to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

