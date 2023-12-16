Ghana coach, Chris Hughton will submit his final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by January 3, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Black Stars will be participating in the 34th edition of the AFCON which will kick off from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast next year.

According to CAF, all 24 teams participating in the tournament must submit their final squads by January 3.

The teams will then have until their first games to make any final adjustments to their squads.

Coach Chris Hughton has been working with his technical team to select the best players for the tournament, and the final squad is expected to be announced 10 days before the start of the tournament.

Core players of the team are expected to be named in the team with some local players expected to be named in the squad.

The Black Stars, who is seeking to lift their fifth continental trophy have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

