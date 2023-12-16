The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disrupted a syndicate involved in the production of substantial amount of counterfeited foreign currency in Ghana.

The OSP has said seizures were made in two warehouses located in Accra and Tema, where a substantial amount of counterfeited forty million dollars ($40,000,000.00) was discovered concealed in steel trunks.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor made this known on Friday, December 15, 2023.

OSP disrupts counterfeit foreign currency

The information was released as part of the updates from the OSP this week on some of the works the office has been doing since 2021 when Kissi Agyebeng started work as the Special Prosecutor.

No further details have been released about this special operation involving the substantial amount of foreign currency.

Even though the OSP has not released much details about the said operation, as to when this operation took place, Graphic Online gathers from sources that it was a highly classified and well coordinated operation.

Someone is suspected to have given a tip off to the currency operators about the OSP’s operation and planned swoop.

This enabled the suspects to bolt in a hurry and didn’t have much time to pack everything on a short notice.

The flyer/poster attached below is how the OSP gave the hint about the said operation that disrupted the counterfeit foreign currency manufacturing network in Ghana involving US$40 million.

