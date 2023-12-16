On the December 14, 2023, a heated confrontation unfolded between presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye and Kwami Sefa Kayi, regarding the allocation of airtime on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.

The exchange occurred during discussions about the controversial lithium deal between the Ghanaian government and Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited.

Atik Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), also participated in the discussion, opposing the lithium deal.

Miracles Aboagye accused Sefa Kayi of bias, alleging that the host was displaying favoritism towards Atik Mohammed by granting him more airtime to express his views against the government’s position.

The exchange escalated as Miracles Aboagye persistently accused the host of bias.

In response, Sefa Kayi defended his position, asserting his right to control the platform noting that accusations of bias is unfounded.

Despite Miracles Aboagye’s insistence on a withdrawal of a particular point made by Atik, Sefa Kayi stood firm, emphasizing that it was his platform.

The confrontation reached a point where Sefa Kayi allowed Miracles Aboagye some time to express his views, allocating specific time slots. However, Atik interjected again, further fueling the heated exchange.

Below are excerpts from their conversation:

Miracles: Senior, you have been unfair to me. You have to withdraw (a comment that he (Miracles) was being unfair to Atik.

Sefa Kayi: Me? I have to withdraw? After that, you come back and call me senior. You are calling me senior and accusing me of being unfair to you, so what should Atik say? Today, you have been very unfair to Atik.

Miracles: Withdraw.

Sefa Kayi: I am not withdrawing because, at the end of the day, it is my platform. There is nothing the two of you have to say anymore.

Miracles: So, upon all that Atik has said on two occasions, you are coming to wrap up?

Sefa Kayi: What has he said?

Miracles: Please, can I also say my own?

Sefa Kayi: What has Atik said? I can give you, like, two minutes.

Miracles: Oh, how? Please, you give me five minutes.

Sefa Kayi: We are left with only five minutes, and I am giving you two minutes and Ben 3 minutes.

Miracles: Today, I never knew the show was for Atik…you see, you are getting a lot of benevolence from Chairman General. Why are you interjecting me?

Sefa Kayi: Gentlemen, Atik and Miracles, this is the last time this will happen.

Miracles: But he came to interject me.

Sefa Kayi: I am telling you this is the last time this will happen. If anything like this happens, we will not continue.

Miracles: But what did I do? He came to interject me.

Sefa Kayi: Your choice of words, but I am not talking about only you but both of you.

