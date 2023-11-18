Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo has shutdown courts at Ada in the Greater Accra Region following general water crisis as a result of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The Chief Justice has said the spillage has affected the Circuit and the District Courts operations, hence should be closed until November 30.

A public notice issued on November 17 and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng, (JA) announced the temporal closure.

The notice added the situation would be assessed after November 30.

“The attention of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has been drawn to a general water

crises being faced by the residents of Ada as a result of the spillage of water from the

Akosombo Dam and which has affected the operations of the Circuit and District Courts

Ada.

“In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has decided to close the

Circuit and District Courts, Ada, until 30th November 2023,” the statement note.

19 communities at Ada in the Greater Accra region have been heavily impacted by the Akosombo Dam which was spilled about two months ago.

The Ada Member of Parliament (MP) Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe has said the area has a peculiar situation as the Volta River empties into the sea at the estuary, making these communities more susceptible to flooding.

More than 6,000 persons are affected, with over 700 of them at three different safe havens.

