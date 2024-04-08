Dreams FC faces a difficult task in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals as they gear up to take on Egyptian giants, Zamalek.

The opening match is scheduled for April 21 in Cairo, with the return leg set for April 28 at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite being a newcomer to the competition, the Ghanaian side has defied expectations by reaching this pivotal stage and now sets its sights on progressing to the finals.

However, standing in their way is Zamalek, a venerable club with a storied past and a dominant presence in African football. With five CAF Champions League titles to their name, Zamalek poses a formidable challenge.

In the quarterfinals, Zamalek secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over fellow Egyptian side Modern Future, while Dreams FC impressed by overcoming Stade Malien with the same aggregate scoreline.

Dreams FC’s journey has been akin to a fairy tale, topping their group in earlier rounds and now on the cusp of a historic accomplishment.

Yet, to fulfill their aspirations of reaching the final and potentially lifting the trophy, they must navigate past the formidable obstacle of Zamalek.

