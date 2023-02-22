The remains of actress Ahuofe Patricia’s mother will be buried in the next 10 days, the family has announced.

Madam Barbara Opoku-Addo passed on in the early hours of Monday, January 30, 2023 after a short illness.

She was 48.

Her burial ceremony has been slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023 and will take effect with a file past at 7:30am.

She will thereon be laid in state at the ICGC Eagle Temple at Gbawe Zero.

She will be laid to rest at the Osu cemetery and the final funeral rite will follow suit at the Tesano police depot in Accra.

He funeral comes off exactly a month after her one-week remembrance ceremony organised in her honour at the Police Depot in Accra.

