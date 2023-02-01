Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena has reacted to the demise of the mother of Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri.

He said “my condolence to the family,” adding he hasn’t reached out to her yet as he heard about the unfortunate incident last night.

“No, I have not. I will, I heard about it last night. Of course, I will reach out and send my condolence,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce the death of her mum, Susana Opoku on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Her post though with little details about the unfortunate incident generated commiseration messages to the actress.

ALSO READ:

Ahuofe Patri sets records straight on relationship with Kwabena Kwabena

Kalybos sends touching message to Ahuofe Patri

Comic actor, Kalybos who’s been more like a screen boyfriend to her also consoled his colleague on his Instagram page.