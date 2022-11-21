Popular Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed Ahuofe Patri, has debunked rumours of any amorous relationship with musician Kwabena Kwabena.

Ahuofe Patri has explained the relationship is a figment of people’s imagination.

She maintained the popular highlife musician is someone she knows in the entertainment industry, adding there is nothing to it.

“I don’t even know him like that. The whole thing was a surprise to me and everybody. It was news to me too because I don’t know where all that came from.

“They were all created in people’s minds. People were doing so much detective work. He is someone I know. I would say I know him just as I know Wendy Shay. I have met him too, just as I have met you, Abeiku. We are all in the entertainment industry,” she explained in an interview on Accra-based UTV.