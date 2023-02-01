Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has vowed to pursue justice for seven of his constituents whom he alleged have been killed by the military in his Constituency.

The Bawku Municipality has been a hotspot for a number of years now due to recurrent chieftaincy conflicts.

The MP is asking government to immediately launch investigations into reports of brutalities meted out to civilians by soldiers at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The MP confirms that there was an incident of gunfire in the constituency on Tuesday.

According to him, the military, as part of efforts to curtail the situation, chased anyone they saw and as people took to their heels they were shot at by the officers.

“The military shot at them and in the process killed six civilians,” he stated in a statement.

“A little boy who also run to hide behind some grasses was also shot. The grass caught fire and burnt him to death, making the number seven.”

The Assembly member for Missiga Electoral Area is said to have been physically assaulted by the military personnel and sustained serious injuries.

“Several unspeakable brutalities have been reported. This is totally unacceptable and I condemn the military in very strong terms,” the MP fumed.

The MP is urging his constituents to lay down weapons and work towards peace in the constituency.