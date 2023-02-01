Two contestants of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have been adjudged the overall first and second best students for the 2022 WASSCE.

Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Degbey have been given bragging rights as first and second respectively out of the millions who sat for the exams across the five-member West African countries.

Though both contestants from the St James Seminary SHS did not clench the title as the best students and school in Ghana, their results in the WASSCE has cemented the fact that they are the best of the best.

The brilliant students will be presented the International Excellent Award organized for overall best students on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The award will be presented to the candidates at the Opening Ceremony of the 71st Annual Council Meeting to be held in Banjul, Gambia.

This was contained in separate letters the West African Examination council wrote to their alma mata, dated January 30, 2023.

Find attached letters below: