Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew, is expected to complete his move to Premier League side, Everton in the next 24 hours, the Daily Mail have reported.

The 32-year-old is currently clubless after leaving Qatari side, Al Sadd on mutual terms.

The Toffees are under-fire from supporters after a botched transfer deadline day that saw them miss out on a number of targets as the relegation-threatened club finished with no new signings during the January window.

But Everton could yet deliver on that vow as Ayew prepares to arrive in England for formal discussions over a move to Goodison Park, but they face a fight for his services as a free agent.

The versatile forward is understood to have held preliminary conversations with Toffees chiefs, including sporting director Kevin Thelwell, over a potential move to Goodison Park.

Everton have considered offering Ayew, whose brother Jordan plays for Crystal Palace, a deal until the end of the season.

The U-20 World Cup winner has played a key role for Al Sadd since his arrival scoring 22 goals in just 38 games since his arrival, helping the club win the league and cup in his first season.

Ayew was expected to reunite with his former coach, Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day but it was reported that there was no space for him at the club.

The former Olympique Marseille forward was part of Ghana’s squad that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he scored one goal.