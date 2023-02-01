A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has officially announced his intention to contest the party’s flagbearer race.

This was at a ceremony held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Osu Presby Hall.

Launching his campaign, Mr Addai-Nimoh said the NPP requires a new face for the flagbearship position, hence his decision to join the race.

Touting himself as a man without blemish, the 58-year-old is optimistic he is the right man to lead the NPP to break the eight.

“The circumstances of our party require a new face as the next presidential candidate, I am the new face to win the 2023 flagbearer elections. A new face must have an unblemished character.

“A face that represents a genuine movement that provides hope to those members who may have been disgruntled,” he announced.

Meanwhile, he asked the NPP leadership to give equal opportunities to all delegates to elect who to lead in the 2024 general election.

The aspirant contested in the NPP’s presidential primary in 2014 and lost the bid.

Born March 23, 1965, Mr Addai-Nimoh represented the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region from January 7, 2009, to January 6, 2017.

After losing the NPP flagbearer bid in 2014, he attempted re-election in the parliamentary primary of the NPP in 2015 and lost.

Mr Addai-Nimoh joins the likes of Ketan Essikado MP; Joe Ghartey, former Trade Minister; Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former General Secretary; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong among others who have declared their intentions.