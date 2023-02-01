Hakim Ziyech’s expected loan move to Paris Saint-Germain has collapsed.

The Chelsea winger had been expected to join the Ligue 1 leaders on transfer deadline day, however, the move was not approved by the French league.

According to The Athletic, the Blues failed to submit the correct paperwork ahead of the January 31 deadline, with other reports claiming Chelsea sent the wrong documents on three separate occasions.

After meeting the following day, the Professional Football League (LFP)’s legal committee decided that loan would not be approved.

The 29-year-old winger, who helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has struggled at Stamford Bridge following his £33m move from Ajax in 2020.

The player travelled to Paris after agreeing to join the French champions until the end of the season.

However, he will now return to Stamford Bridge following the collapse of the proposed move.