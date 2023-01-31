Ghanaian midfielder, David Abagna Sandan, has joined Sudanese side, Al Hilal, from Ghana Premier League outfit, Real Tamale United (RTU).

The former AshantiGold SC midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the club.

The midfielder completed the move to the Sudanese side following Ghana’s elimination at the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Abagna despite the team’s poor performance was impressive and won the Man of the Match award in Ghana’s second group game against Sudan.

Abagna featured in all of Ghana’s games at the tournament as they suffer a quarterfinal exit at the expense of Niger on Saturday, January 28.

The move sees the 24-year-old join Al Hilal’s squad for the 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign, where they are housed in the same group as Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

He scored nine goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances for RTU last season and has three goals in eight outings this campaign.

The midfielder will join former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Imoro Ibrahim, who joined the club prior to the start of the new season.