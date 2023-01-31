A man, believed to be a military officer, identified as Supt Gideon Asemanyi of 48 Engineering Regiment, is in the grips of Kasoa Divisional Police Command for allegedly brutalising a civilian.

The suspect, per information gathered, accused the victim of demolishing his father’s building construction.

He is said to have mobilised some persons to attack the victim, Amos Fosu in his home, despite the latter denying the accusation.

Amos was stripped naked during the abuse and was subjected to intense beating, leaving him with bruises all over his body.

Source revealed that, there is a land litigation between Fetteh Kakraba and Gomoa Fetteh Stool which resulted in the attack.

Meanwhile, the matter was reported to the district police who picked up the suspect into custody before handing him over to the Military police.

Investigations have since commenced.

Wife of the suspect has gone on a rampage, declaring war on the suspects for exposing her husband’s nudity to the entire community.