Mohammed Kudus is being assessed by the medical team of the Black Stars ahead of their second group game against Comoros later today.

The West Ham United midfielder could not complete the final training session on Monday after he complained of a back problem.

He was expected to miss the game but Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says Kudus is not ruled out of the game but will be accessed again by the medical team ahead of the game.

“Kudus did not complete the Monday training session with the rest of the players because he complained of back pain so the medical team decided he should not continue with the training but he is not entirely ruled out of the game,” he told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“He will be assessed again by the medical team before the game. I am sure the medical team and the technical team will make a final decision on Mohammed Kudus but the rest of the players are all in contention to feature against Comoros,” he added.

The Black Stars will be hosted by Comoros at the Stade de Moroni in the second group game of the 2026 Mundial qualifiers. Kick-off for the game is at 16:00GMT.

Kudus played full throttle last Friday as the Black Stars scored late to beat Madagascar in their opening game of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the team will also be without Besiktas centre-back Daniel Amartey, who failed to recover from the injury he suffered in the match against Madagascar. Kassin Nuhu Adams is expected to partner Nicholas Opoku in defence.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the World Cup, having already made four appearances at the global showpiece.

