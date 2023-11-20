The Black Stars of Ghana held their training in Moroni on Sunday ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Comoros.

Ghana will be hosted at the Stade de Moroni in the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars together with their technical team and officials arrived in the Comorian capital on Saturday after beating Madagascar 1-0 in Kumasi on Friday.

Chris Hughton led the team through rigorous drills and some ball work as they wind up from the exertions of the Madagascar game.

The four-time African champions will be hoping to make it two wins out of two games when they engage Comoros on Tuesday.

The Island nation opened their qualifying campaign with a 4-2 victory over the Central African Republic on the same day.

First training session in Moroni ahead of second our FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Comoros 🇰🇲 on Tuesday.



Who do you want to see 👀?#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/8IgtBPmhxe — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 19, 2023

The last time the two teams met, Comoros shocked Ghana with a 3-2 victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Black Stars are expected to hold their final training session later today before the game on Tuesday.