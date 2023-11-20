Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has been sidelined from the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Comoros on Tuesday due to an injury setback.

Amartey sustained the injury during Ghana’s victorious 1-0 encounter against Madagascar last Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in their opening match.

The 29-year-old had to be substituted during the game, with Kasim Nuhu stepping in as his replacement.

Although Amartey accompanied the team to Moroni for the second Group I fixture, a subsequent medical examination revealed that the former Leicester City defender would not be fit for selection, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Despite an MRI scan not indicating any apparent injury, the Black Stars’ medical team has decided to omit Amartey from the squad for the Comoros game.

The final training session for the Black Stars is scheduled for later today in preparation for the match tomorrow.

The upcoming game is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT, with the Black Stars aiming to secure consecutive victories in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

