Tensions have arisen between the aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Nkwanta South, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere, and Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makuku, over a solar project.

Hajia Sherifa claimed to have secured the solar project from the Ministry of Energy and raised concerns about materials designated for the initiative being delivered to the minister’s residence.

Upon discovering the materials at the minister’s house, Hajia Sherifa, accompanied by a group of NPP youth, swiftly organized an alternative truck to unload the materials and left the scene promptly.

The minister reported the incident to the police, leading to a confrontation.

Supporters of Hajia Sherifa Sekyere countered the minister’s ownership claim, asserting that he had not contributed to the project and expressed disappointment in the region’s developmental progress under his leadership.

Contrary to these assertions, documents obtained by Adom News revealed that the project originated from Cocobod and was not an individual initiative.

Minister Joshua Makubu refuted the allegations, clarifying that the Cocobod Solar Street Lights Project aimed to benefit 23 communities in Nkwanta South and had been in progress since 2006.

Expressing surprise at the actions of the former parliamentary candidate and her supporters storming his residence, he advised Hajia Sherifa Sekyere to adopt more constructive campaign strategies that would not compromise the party’s prospects.