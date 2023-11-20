Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, was attacked by fans of Boafoakwa Tano on Sunday at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Nsoatreman were hosted by Bofoakwa Tano in the matchday 11 games and after 90 minutes of action, the game ended goalless.

After the end of the game, the disappointed home fans invaded the pitch and manhandled the former Asante Kotoko coach.

Maxwell Konadu went unconscious as a result and was rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital to receive treatment as confirmed by the club.

@GhPoliceService and @ghanafaofficial must ensure Bofoakwa Tano are punished severely for this barbaric act.

Fans of Nsoatreman FC and their players were also manhandled by the home fans.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has however banned Bofoakwa Tano from playing their home games at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC has also called on the Ghana Police Service to take action against the perpetrators of the attack.

The draw means Maxwell Konadu’s team maintain their second place with 20 points from 11 matches, 1 point away from leaders Aduana FC who lost 2-1 to Karela United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano are fifth on the league table with 16 points, struggling for wins after their impressive start.

Bofoakwa Tano secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League at the end of last 16 following a 16-year absence.

