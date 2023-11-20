The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt to apprehend suspects involved in the assault on Maxwell Konadu this past Sunday.

Following the match between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC during matchday 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the former Asante Kotoko head coach was attacked by home fans.

In the aftermath of the game that ended in a draw, Konadu was physically assaulted by fans and left unconscious. He was promptly transported to the Sunyani Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Not only did the former Black Stars coach bear the brunt of the attack, but some members of the playing body and their supporters were also subjected to violence. Even match officials were not spared from the assault.

The Ghana Police Service has officially confirmed that they are actively pursuing the individuals responsible for the attack.

A Twitter post from the official police account (@GhPoliceService) reiterated their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The coach who sustained a head injury during the attack is currently receiving medical attention.



We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the suspects arrested to face justice. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) November 20, 2023

In response to the incident, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken decisive action by imposing a ban on Bofoakwa Tano’s home grounds, the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Bofoakwa Tano has been facing challenges in securing positive results lately, managing only one win in their last eight league matches.

Despite the draw, Maxwell Konadu’s team maintains their second-place position with 20 points from 11 matches, just one point behind leaders Aduana FC, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Karela United on Saturday.

On the league table, Bofoakwa Tano currently sits in fifth place with 16 points, struggling to replicate their impressive start to the season.

