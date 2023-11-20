Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu was rushed to the hospital after he was attacked by Bofoakwa Tano FC fans on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In the matchday 11 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games, Nsoatreman were hosted by Bofoakwa at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

However, after 90 minutes of action, the game ended goalless.

After the game, fans of the home side attacked Maxwell Konadu, who is the head coach of Nsoatreman.

The playing body and the away fans also sustained injuries.

We later realized more than 10 of our players, and a number of our supporters equally sustained series of injuries.

Our head coach, @Konadu4Maxwell who's currently unconscious is thereby admitted at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital undergoing treatment. — NSOATREMAN FC (@Nsoatreman_FC) November 19, 2023

According to the fans, they don’t understand why Nsoatreman FC have been able to secure a point against Bofoakwa Tano.

At the moment, Maxwell Konadu is receiving treatment at the hospital after the reported incident.

After Nsotraman got a point at Bofoakwa Tano today, Nsotraman head coach Maxwell Konadu was beaten by Bofoakwa Tano supporters.



This is sickening. @kurtokraku and @ghanafaofficial please take an action on this. pic.twitter.com/4SXX3MVL3T — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) November 19, 2023

Nsoatreman FC is second on the Ghana Premier League table with 20 points while Bofoakwa Tano sit 5th on the league log with 16 points after 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to react to the incident.