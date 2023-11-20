The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday rode in his 88-year-old Rolls Royce to attend the Thanksgiving Service for the late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The Asantehene rode from the Manhyia Palace to the St. Peter’s Basilica in Kumasi.

He attended the service with his wife, Lady Julia.

The antique Rolls Royce is a ceremonial vehicle for Asante Kings.

Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II was the first to use the vehicle in 1935 at a durbar in Kumasi to mark the reunification of the Asante Confederacy.