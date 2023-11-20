The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has opened its portal to enroll Ghanaian youth under its Artisanal Trades and Vocation Module to create a minimum of 20,000 sustainable jobs over two years.

Youth unemployment has been the bane of governments in Ghana for several years, and unemployment among the youth in Ghana has long been described as a national security threat.

It is in the light of this that, the YEA deems it fit to create sustainable employment for the growing unemployed youth has become more imperative than ever.

It includes the Youth in Trades and Vocation model, Brick moulding and laying with BRRI, Business Support Programme, Youth in Agriculture amongst others.

This model would be run in collaboration with, a multi-industry Private sector player that is duly registered and licensed in Ghana, under a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement; all in the interest of complementing existing youth employment initiatives by YEA and government.

The project, this paper has gathered, aims at building the capacity of unemployed and underemployed youth across the country in ten (10) relevant trades and vocation.

The model will comprehensively train and provide startup tools to beneficiaries in 10 relevant trades and vocations by the end of 2024.

It will also provide quality startup tools and equipment to each of the young men and women after the mandatory six months technical training.

The beneficiaries will also be trained in entrepreneurship and business management as part of preparations towards self-employment and be assisted in delivering quality and world-class products and services to the public.

Under the model, a huge number of the beneficiary slots will be allocated to young women to uplift the affirmative action principle to another level, whilst they are supported to identify entrepreneurial/business opportunities in their respective areas of specialization within their districts and municipalities.

The trainees will also be assisted to access local and international markets for their quality products and services; this will help expose Ghana’s rich technical acumen to the world, promote tourism, and bring in foreign exchange.

According to YEA, the model is hinged on comprehensive technical training, entrepreneurship and business management, and provision of start-up tools and equipment as avenues of self-employment for the youth.

“We are interested in developing local small-scale businesses to promote commerce and job opportunities. The need to scale up informal apprenticeship under TVET as both short and long-term measures to tackle youth unemployment.

“Provide start-up tools and equipment to all 20,000 trainees. Informal apprenticeship provides the required practical skills for sustainable employment and entrepreneurship,” the CEO, Kofi Baah Agyapong explained.

YEA indicated that they will set up an online database/pool of qualified African Industrial African Solution artisans in order to push the model forward and made it successful.

The portal for registration has been opened, and interested applicants can apply on

www.yea.gov.gh.

