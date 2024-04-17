The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has pledged to revive the Ghana Education Service (GES) should she be elected President in the December presidential elections.

She outlined her vision for educational reforms, which includes the introduction of morning and afternoon shifts in schools.

Madam Donkor believes this system will ease the burden on students and improve access to education.

She claimed the concept of free Senior High School (SHS) was originally her idea but was disqualified from contesting in the 2016 elections.

In her view, her disqualification paved the way for the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to implement the policy.

“I brought the free SHS, and because I was disqualified in 2016, that is why Nana Addo implemented it.

“Parents wouldn’t pay any money; you just have to take your children to school. The children are supposed to go to school morning and afternoon, then they close for another batch to go in the afternoon and close in the evening” Madam Donkor stated.

Her motive for this system, the presidential hopeful explained, is because she did not get the opportunity to go to school.

“I couldn’t go to school, so I want to create an opportunity to everyone to have education for a better life” she said in an interview on Akoma FM.

