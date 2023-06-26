President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a special appearance at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final rally in Assin North on June 25 ahead of the upcoming by-election on June 27.

After concluding his speech and preparing to return to his seat, President Akufo-Addo was surprised to find Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), standing behind him with a cheerful expression.

In an unexpected turn of events, Akufo-Addo joined Akua Donkor in a dance, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd. Akua Donkor even requested a photo with the president, which he happily granted amidst the singing of the gathered supporters.

The Assin North by-election was necessitated by the removal of Quayson, the incumbent lawmaker, following a Supreme Court ruling that cited procedural issues surrounding his nomination as a parliamentary candidate in 2020.

Quayson has been selected as the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and will face Charles Opoku in what analysts predict to be a closely contested race, possibly favoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

To witness the meeting between President Akufo-Addo and Akua Donkor, watch the video below: